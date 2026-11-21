It seems likely that the proposed convention on Estonia's future and state reform will soon have to be put on hold once again as our political elite is not ready for either and probably won't be until the next major crisis, Tõnis Saarts finds.

Why is it that initiatives by experts and civil society aimed at pushing our political party elite to take a longer-term view of Estonia's future never seem to get off the ground and are usually met with a chilly reception?

Recall President Arnold Rüütel's idea of a social compact 20 years ago, which ultimately came to nothing. State reform has been discussed for years, but political parties have shown surprisingly little enthusiasm for that, too, and have so far adopted only fragments of the much more comprehensive reform plan proposed by experts.

Recently, some of Estonia's academic heavyweights, professors Erik Terk, Mati Heidmets and Marju Lauristin, proposed the idea of a Convention on the Future for Estonia. Once again, the response from political parties has been virtually nonexistent. Why is that? Are our political parties indifferent to Estonia's future? Do they care only about power and short-term electoral success?

Even if such a simplistic explanation is partly true, the underlying reasons are actually far more complex.

First, Estonia lacks a tradition of systematically involving experts in policymaking, unlike Finland and the other Nordic countries, for example. Anyone who has been involved in policymaking in Estonia knows that, at the ministry level, stakeholder engagement is often little more than a formality, a box-checking exercise. So why should our political parties be any more proactive?

Second, in a party-dominated political system like Estonia's, political parties have little incentive to listen to civil society representatives and experts. Among the larger parties, the belief that they hold a monopoly on policymaking and that no one else really has any business in that arena has long been firmly entrenched.

In public, they may make grand statements about public engagement and civil society, but at least in areas that are strategically important to the parties, they do not want anyone else taking credit for setting the country's major goals. When political parties look at the proposals for the Convention on the Future and state reform put forward by the professors, they see that they have been assigned a secondary role. The proposals would be developed primarily by experts working alongside citizens, while political parties would not be key players but merely one group among many.

The entire concept of the Convention on the Future is permeated by a strong sense of skepticism toward political parties — the less power they have, the better. Why should political parties enthusiastically support such an undertaking in the first place? Yet if we want any of the convention's ideas to become reality, political parties must certainly be on board. After all, they are the ones who decide which ideas ultimately become reforms and laws.

Third, another problem is that political parties themselves lack long-term ideas for shaping Estonia's future. As a result, they feel they cannot engage with experts on an equal footing. It is therefore better to torpedo the entire process before it even gets started or simply ignore it.

The shortage of ideas among political parties stems from two sources. Unfortunately, our parties lack their own policy institutes and think tanks capable of developing such long-term policies. Furthermore, their short-term focus on election campaigns means they have little incentive to develop plans with a longer time horizon. Voters do not reward parties for doing so, nor do their competitors envy them for it afterward.

Considering all of the above, it is hardly surprising that political parties' attitudes toward initiatives such as future conventions and state reform are lukewarm, to put it mildly. There is little hope that the situation will improve on its own. Lecturing and admonishing political parties will do little good.

Unfortunately, only a serious crisis that shakes Estonian society, the economy or the country's security arrangements to their very foundations could break the parties out of their inertia. Faced with such a crisis, political parties would essentially be rudderless and have no idea what to do, making substantive expert advice worth its weight in gold overnight. With Estonia's fate at stake in a crisis, there would no longer be time to argue over who gets credit for saving the country. Political parties would have to cooperate as closely as possible, both with one another and with experts and civil society.

A crisis would also create clear public pressure to "do something," forcing political parties to think much further ahead. Paradoxically, then, only a major systemic crisis could overcome all the problems described above, stemming from the failure to involve experts, party domination and a lack of long-term thinking.

It therefore seems likely that current initiatives such as the Convention on the Future and state reform will soon have to be put on hold once again. Unfortunately, our political elite is not yet ready for them and probably will not be until the next major crisis.

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