Roads in parts of Estonia will become slippery starting Friday evening as air and road temperatures drop below freezing in many areas, potentially causing wet road surfaces to freeze.

According to the Estonian Environment Agency's forecast, intermittent rain is expected on Friday, with sleet and snow in some areas beginning late in the evening. These changeable weather and road conditions are expected to persist until Sunday evening, although the risk of slippery roads will remain on Monday.

The Transport Administration's road maintenance partners are prepared to carry out deicing operations, but drivers should be aware that roads can become slippery quickly and sometimes unexpectedly.

The Transport Administration reminds drivers that the posted speed limit is not always a safe driving speed. Drivers should monitor road and driving conditions and adjust their speed accordingly. Overtaking should be avoided in winter road conditions, but if necessary, drivers should allow significantly more time to complete the maneuver.

Before setting off, drivers should make sure their vehicles are ready for winter conditions and that their brakes, lights and windshield wipers are in working order. Drivers whose vehicles are still fitted with summer tires should exercise particular caution.

All passenger cars must be equipped with winter tires by December 1 at the latest.

Drivers are advised to check the TarkTee website for the latest road conditions before setting off.

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