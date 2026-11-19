Record interest in the initial public offering (IPO) of AI company Anthropic shares stems from the belief that artificial intelligence will shape the technology market over the next decade, though herd behavior may also be playing a role, says Toomas Arak, head of financial markets at Swedbank.

U.S. artificial intelligence company Anthropic raised a record $81 billion through its IPO, surpassing the previous record of $75 billion held by space company SpaceX. The IPO subscription price was set at $83 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of nearly $1.5 trillion. Shares were oversubscribed almost sevenfold.

Arak told ERR that the extraordinary interest in Anthropic's IPO reflects investors' desire to participate in the next AI success story with significant growth potential.

FOMO can be amplified

"Interest stems both from high expectations for Anthropic as one of the leaders in the field and from a broader belief that artificial intelligence will shape the technology market and our everyday lives over the coming decade," he said.

At the same time, Arak noted that intense public attention can create excitement among investors and amplify FOMO, the fear of missing out.

"This can also lead to herd behavior, where many investors move in the same direction at once. These psychological factors can influence investment decisions, so caution is warranted. The share price may fluctuate quite sharply during the first days of trading," he said.

According to LHV senior broker Marten Arumäe, Eastern European investors were unable to participate in the IPO due to the small size of the region's markets.

Anthropic's IPO is the largest share offering in history, Arumäe pointed out. In addition to the $81 billion raised through the IPO, the company also conducted a targeted offering that brought in another $26 billion.

"The company's exceptionally successful IPO is a combination of a very hot sector overall and a company viewed as one of the likely major winners in that sector in the future," Arumäe said.

According to him, investors have long-term faith in the AI sector and regard the companies currently advancing the fastest in the field as potential major winners over the coming decades.

"The entire sector is developing at an incredible pace, and competition among companies is extremely intense. At the same time, demand for products and services offered by AI-related companies is at record levels," Arumäe noted.

Revenue surges, but losses exceed $1 billion

The LHV broker added that Anthropic's Claude AI is used primarily by business customers, the segment with the greatest revenue potential. In recent years, the company's number of customers and revenue growth have been impressive. Revenue was approximately $390 million in 2024 and nearly $4.6 billion last year.

In just the first three quarters of this year, the company's revenue has already risen to $33 billion. Despite this, Anthropic recorded an operating loss of $1.26 billion during the same period.

Arak explained that in U.S. IPOs, initial allocations are often available only to selected institutional investors and clients of brokers that belong to the underwriting network.

"In Anthropic's case, Estonia was not among the countries where retail investors were allowed to subscribe to shares," Arak said. "As a result, Estonian retail investors generally have the opportunity to buy shares only after trading begins on the stock exchange."

On the first trading day, trading usually does not begin immediately when markets open at 4:30 p.m. Estonian time. Instead, it may start several hours later, as market participants need time after the opening bell to establish the final opening price based on investor demand.

Arumäe noted that because the IPO was massively oversubscribed, retail investors elsewhere in Europe likely received either no allocation at all or only very small allocations.

"Estonian investors can purchase Anthropic shares on the U.S. secondary market starting today," he added.

Swedbank pension funds participate via Swedish arm

Pertti Rahnel, portfolio manager of Swedbank's pension funds, said the bank's actively managed pension funds participated in Anthropic's IPO through Swedish asset management company Swedbank Robur, of which AS Swedbank Investeerimisfondid is a part.

"As a result of the share allocation, approximately €6.26 million worth of Anthropic shares will be added to the assets of our seven active pension funds," Rahnel said.

He added that until now, investors have generally gained exposure to the growth of artificial intelligence by investing in the "picks and shovels" of the industry, namely semiconductor and hardware manufacturers such as TSMC, or infrastructure providers essential to AI, such as Google and Microsoft.

"Anthropic is one of the first major Western developers of AI models whose shares can be directly purchased on the stock market," Rahnel said.

The portfolio manager noted that AI is one of the most significant technological trends of our generation and that investment in its development could amount to more than 3 percent of U.S. GDP annually in the coming years.

Rahnel also stressed that, despite Anthropic's rapid growth, there are risks involved.

"Key questions include the availability of computing power and the efficiency with which it is used, as well as strong competition from other technology companies and open-source models," he explained. However, he added that Anthropic's development capabilities and the quality of its models should give it a good chance of maintaining an important position in this rapidly growing market.

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