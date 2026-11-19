Registration for Estonia's 2028 Song and Dance Celebration closed in October with a record number of groups expressing interest in participating.

Nearly 1,200 choirs and orchestras have registered their interest in performing at the Song Celebration. More than 1,500 dance and gymnastics groups signed up for the Dance Celebration, while 170 ensembles registered for the Folk Music Celebration.

Altogether, about 2,900 groups have expressed interest in participating, roughly one-quarter more than before the previous nationwide Song and Dance Celebration. Based on the number of groups and their expected membership, the number of prospective participants could reach 50,000, representing nearly four percent of Estonia's population.

For the XXVIII Song Celebration and XXI Dance Celebration held in July 2025, 2,260 groups applied to participate, including 1,085 choirs and orchestras, 1,044 dance and gymnastics groups and 131 folk music ensembles. Ultimately, 1,869 groups with a total of 41,192 performers took part, including 32,022 singers, 11,613 dancers and 765 folk musicians.

Choir singers of all ages and backgrounds at the XXVIII Song Festival in Tallinn. July 6, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"Interest has been exceptionally high this time, and the celebration will be larger than ever in terms of participant numbers," Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation spokesperson Sten Weidebaum said.

Weidebaum also noted that the summer of 2028 will feature both the XIV Youth Song and Dance Celebration and the XXIX Song Celebration and XXII Dance Celebration simultaneously, which naturally leads to higher participation. The youth celebration is primarily attended by students, while the main celebration usually features adults. This time those two participant groups will be combined.

"That's why it's difficult to compare the upcoming celebration with previous ones. For example, the Dance Celebration alone will have nearly 50 percent more group members than usual," Weidebaum emphasized.

The event program will also be larger than usual. Instead of the customary two major Song Celebration concerts, there will be three. The Dance Celebration will feature four performances instead of the traditional three, while folk musicians will also have more performance opportunities, Weidebaum said.

"The celebration will be bigger in every respect than previous ones," he added.

Mixed choirs make up the largest share of Song Celebration applicants, with nearly 330 registered. About 300 children's choirs for younger singers and nearly 180 children's choirs have also expressed interest, along with 115 women's choirs and 43 men's choirs. Among orchestras, 74 wind orchestras and 34 symphony orchestras have applied.

The motto of the 2028 Song and Dance Celebration is "Olemise viis" (Way of Being). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

For the Dance Celebration, which will feature nearly 50 percent more participants than usual, adult mixed groups account for the largest category, with more than 380 registered. There are also more than 310 women's groups and nearly 250 gymnastics groups.

The Folk Music Celebration, which will be held for the first time at the Estonian Open Air Museum, has attracted the most interest from mixed ensembles, with 70 registered. There are also 36 kannel groups and 21 accordion ensembles.

Weidebaum explained that it is still impossible to say exactly how many people have registered, as the initial registration phase only required groups to indicate their interest without naming individual participants. Previous experience suggests that not every group that signs up will complete the process.

"For some, the selection process of auditions and evaluations may prove too demanding," he acknowledged.

The XIV Youth Song and Dance Celebration and the XXIX Song Celebration and XXII Dance Celebration, titled "Olemise viis" (Way of Being), will take place in Tallinn from June 30 to July 9, 2028.

Dance Celebration performances will be held at Kalev Stadium on July 1–2, 2028. Song Celebration concerts will take place at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on July 8–9, 2028.

The Song Celebration's artistic director is Riivo Jõgi, the Dance Celebration's chief producer is Kadri Tiis, and the Folk Music Celebration's creative director is Enrik Visla.

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