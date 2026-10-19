Wind bands to play a bigger role in 2028 Song Celebration

Wind orchestra conductors from across Estonia gathered in Türi on Sunday to rehearse the repertoire for the 2028 Song Celebration.

Joonas Neumann is a young composer who has arranged two excerpts from Evald Aav's opera "Vikerlased." Neumann will make his Song Celebration debut at the next event.

"Two themes have been woven into one piece. First comes the warriors' chorus, followed by a duet between Ülo and Juta in the middle of the chorus, forming the B section," he explained. Neumann said the feedback had been positive and only minor adjustments would be needed.

On Sunday, participants in Türi familiarized themselves with the entire wind orchestra repertoire for the 2028 Song Celebration.

Kersti Perandi, conductor of the Väägvere brass band, said the repertoire is diverse. "It's very important for smaller orchestras that they can also perform pieces from the Song Celebration repertoire with their own ensembles afterward," she said. Perandi believes the current selection includes pieces that orchestras could add to their regular repertoire.

Gunnar Pettaig, conductor of the Tartu Tamme High School wind orchestra, said it is motivating for young musicians to experience classic works from the past. "Well-known pieces such as 'Kuldrannake' and other themes presented in a contemporary style," he added. Pettaig said this is both exciting and educational for young musicians.

The Song Celebration conductors gathered feedback from the orchestra leaders performing in the combined orchestra so that adjustments could be made before the sheet music goes to print.

Bert Langeler, head of the wind orchestra section, said the sheet music would be ready early next year, after which recordings of the repertoire would begin so that orchestra conductors would have them available. Wind orchestras will play a much more prominent role at the 2028 Song Celebration than at previous celebrations.

Riivo Jõgi, artistic director of the 2028 Song Celebration, said that in addition to performing at the Song Festival Grounds' main stage, wind orchestras will give a gala concert at Kalev Sports Hall. Registration for orchestras, as for choirs, remains open until October 31.

"I would say the wind orchestra repertoire is very beautiful, captivating and certainly offers something for the soul," Jõgi said.

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