X!

Wind bands to play a bigger role in 2028 Song Celebration

News
Wind orchestra rehearsal.
Wind orchestra rehearsal. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Wind orchestra conductors from across Estonia gathered in Türi on Sunday to rehearse the repertoire for the 2028 Song Celebration.

Joonas Neumann is a young composer who has arranged two excerpts from Evald Aav's opera "Vikerlased." Neumann will make his Song Celebration debut at the next event.

"Two themes have been woven into one piece. First comes the warriors' chorus, followed by a duet between Ülo and Juta in the middle of the chorus, forming the B section," he explained. Neumann said the feedback had been positive and only minor adjustments would be needed.

On Sunday, participants in Türi familiarized themselves with the entire wind orchestra repertoire for the 2028 Song Celebration.

Kersti Perandi, conductor of the Väägvere brass band, said the repertoire is diverse. "It's very important for smaller orchestras that they can also perform pieces from the Song Celebration repertoire with their own ensembles afterward," she said. Perandi believes the current selection includes pieces that orchestras could add to their regular repertoire.

Gunnar Pettaig, conductor of the Tartu Tamme High School wind orchestra, said it is motivating for young musicians to experience classic works from the past. "Well-known pieces such as 'Kuldrannake' and other themes presented in a contemporary style," he added. Pettaig said this is both exciting and educational for young musicians.

The Song Celebration conductors gathered feedback from the orchestra leaders performing in the combined orchestra so that adjustments could be made before the sheet music goes to print.

Bert Langeler, head of the wind orchestra section, said the sheet music would be ready early next year, after which recordings of the repertoire would begin so that orchestra conductors would have them available. Wind orchestras will play a much more prominent role at the 2028 Song Celebration than at previous celebrations.

Riivo Jõgi, artistic director of the 2028 Song Celebration, said that in addition to performing at the Song Festival Grounds' main stage, wind orchestras will give a gala concert at Kalev Sports Hall. Registration for orchestras, as for choirs, remains open until October 31.

"I would say the wind orchestra repertoire is very beautiful, captivating and certainly offers something for the soul," Jõgi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Merilin Leetna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Toto to perform in Tallinn in July 2027

13:55

Young audiences theater festival Naks kicks off in Tallinn and Narva

13:24

Women's épée team takes home World Cup bronze

12:41

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

11:56

Wind bands to play a bigger role in 2028 Song Celebration

11:19

French zoo names mink breeding center after Estonian zoologist

10:56

Study: Modern classrooms must teach reasoning and background behind facts

10:36

New exhibition at Tartu Art Museum looks back at post-independence period

09:53

Eesti 200 and Greens will not merge Updated

09:39

Estonian municipality hosting refugee center mulls court action as migration pressure mounts

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.10

People increasingly not paying hospital fees

18.10

Expert: Trump's recent decisions have nothing to do with midterms

17.10

Gallery: Public bomb shelter in Tallinn hidden behind woodland mural

17.10

Canceled school trips abroad leave dozens of families chasing refunds

18.10

Janno Jakobson: Speaking Estonian not the same as teaching Estonian

17.10

Estonia's Soviet-era summer cottage culture to become museum exhibit

09:39

Estonian municipality hosting refugee center mulls court action as migration pressure mounts

16.10

Estonia plans to bring back its blue passports from 2030

09:53

Eesti 200 and Greens will not merge Updated

08:23

Police will be able to confiscate illegal scooters under new law

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo