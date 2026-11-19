Rare old Japanese swords and samurai helmets from the renowned Regelski Collection have gone on display in Põlva County, southern Estonia.

The old swords and lacquered helmets on display at the KODAS visitor center in Valgjärve tell stories of Japan's wealthy warriors of the past, who loved both poetry and art.

The objects are from the renowned Regelski Collection, the private collection of American music educator Thomas Regelski, who lived in Finland.

"Samurai were special members of the Japanese nobility. They formed clans, underwent very specialized training and possessed great fighting ability. At the same time, they were also creative people who played a significant role in Japan's traditional culture. They painted, drew and wrote poetry," said Sulev Nõmmann, director of the Kodas Experience Center.

The exhibition has offered a sense of familiarity particularly to those who have studied an Eastern martial art.

"I have practiced karate at a club in Otepää for 15 years. We do exercises with bokken similar to those on display here. Of course, these are real swords, while we use wooden imitations. It was very interesting to see that they are actually the same length and even look similar to the ones we practice with," said visitor Triin Kurrikoff.

"Katana and Jingasa – Rare Japanese Sword and Helmet Exhibition" is open until the end of February.

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