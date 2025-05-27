Rare Japanese art, antiques featured at Southern Estonian ciderhouse

In Valgjärve, Põlva County, Kodas Brewery and Restaurant has unveiled a new exhibition of Japanese art and antiques, featuring many pieces on public display for the very first time.

As nearly 10,000 apple trees burst into bloom in the surrounding orchards, visitors to Koda Brewery and Restaurant can view antiques from Japan as well as Japanese artwork inspired by the cherry blossom season.

"Hanami in KODA" features items from the renowned Regelski Collection, the private collection of American music educator Thomas Regelski, who lived in Finland.

"These items have never been exhibited outside of Finland as a so-called exhibition before, although there have been smaller thematic shows within Finland," said ciderhouse director Sulev Nõmmann.

Nõmmann recalled that the first time he saw the exhibition, he already began thinking about whether it would be possible to bring it to Estonia.

"I'm captivated by the whole [experience] — you move from one room to another and discover a new aspect each time," he explained. "That culture really is incredibly different compared to Estonian art."

Around a hundred items were chosen from the Regelski Collection to be included in the exhibition, including Noh theater masks, original woodblock prints, wedding kimonos, theater puppets, kakejiku scrolls and lacquerware and urushi boxes.

"Hanami in KODAS" will remain open at the KODAS Brewery and Restaurant in Valgjärve through Sunday, June 22.

