X!

Rare Japanese art, antiques featured at Southern Estonian ciderhouse

News
"Hanami in KODAS" features a selection of Japanese art and antiques. May 2025. Source: ERR
News

In Valgjärve, Põlva County, Kodas Brewery and Restaurant has unveiled a new exhibition of Japanese art and antiques, featuring many pieces on public display for the very first time.

As nearly 10,000 apple trees burst into bloom in the surrounding orchards, visitors to Koda Brewery and Restaurant can view antiques from Japan as well as Japanese artwork inspired by the cherry blossom season.

"Hanami in KODA" features items from the renowned Regelski Collection, the private collection of American music educator Thomas Regelski, who lived in Finland.

"These items have never been exhibited outside of Finland as a so-called exhibition before, although there have been smaller thematic shows within Finland," said ciderhouse director Sulev Nõmmann.

Nõmmann recalled that the first time he saw the exhibition, he already began thinking about whether it would be possible to bring it to Estonia.

"I'm captivated by the whole [experience] — you move from one room to another and discover a new aspect each time," he explained. "That culture really is incredibly different compared to Estonian art."

Around a hundred items were chosen from the Regelski Collection to be included in the exhibition, including Noh theater masks, original woodblock prints, wedding kimonos, theater puppets, kakejiku scrolls and lacquerware and urushi boxes.

"Hanami in KODAS" will remain open at the KODAS Brewery and Restaurant in Valgjärve through Sunday, June 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Teachers call for 20 percent increase to minimum wage

19:45

Gallery: New Estonian Swedes exhibition opens at national museum in Tartu Updated

19:30

Kadriorg resident discovers hazardous levels of lead in tap water

18:59

Rare Japanese art, antiques featured at Southern Estonian ciderhouse

18:23

Henn announces 26-man squad to take on Israel and Norway in World Cup qualifiers

17:54

Standard letter postage jumps to €1.50 in Estonia's postal price hike

17:21

Estonian police: We used license plate camera data for intended purpose

17:07

Large numbers of dead river fish in Pärnu County may be result of disease

16:52

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova wins again in London

16:25

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

10:13

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

08:27

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

26.05

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

10:52

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

26.05

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

10:15

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

26.05

Coalition cuts car tax for families with children

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo