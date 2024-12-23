X!

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

News
Photo: ERR
News

Hundreds of thousands of Christmas elves are produced annually in Estonia. A handicraft workshop that evolved from the former Salvo souvenir production has, to date, created millions of elves, some of which make their way across oceans. The greatest demand for these wooden figures made in Avinurme seems to come from the Japanese.

The Christmas elves are crafted from wood, with textiles and faux fur wrapped around them, and each is handmade. While handcrafted items can be expensive, 200,000 elves are produced annually, with 80,000 of them traveling to Japan. Handmade goods seem to hold great value among the Japanese, although their perception of an elf differs from the traditional one.

"For instance, we received an order from Japan for black elves. They feature golden felt threads but are entirely made of black felt. Recently, we had an order for Valentine's Day elves in brown. For us, this is unusual. [Our elves are] always red," said elf artisan Tiina Roosileht.

The journey of handcrafted elves began in March 2003, following in the footsteps of the former Salvo souvenir production. Elves eventually replaced chimney sweeps and chefs as the main production focus. The wood for the elves' bodies comes from Avinurme, where holes are drilled locally to accommodate their necks and limbs.

A classic Salvo chimneysweep figurine. Source: ERR

The elves' clothing is sewn from fabrics imported from the United States, Poland, Sweden and Germany.

"This is because we simply don't have fabric available in Estonia. You can only get a meter of fabric here. Since we don't have factories, we must order directly from them," explained elf artisan Monika Polma-Nikitin.

The combination of Estonian wood and imported textiles gives the elves a humorous personality, which comes directly from their creators. These elves invite playfulness – even for adults. They also serve as peacekeepers. One family dispute led to the elves being angrily knocked over. But then the question arose: what did the elves do to deserve it? The argument subsided and the elves were restored to their place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:54

Terras, Ratas, Weber: EU automotive industry in deep crisis

14:03

Tons of extracted phosphorite moved to the Arbavare Research Center

13:19

Large gingerbread creations were status symbols in Middle Ages

12:42

Trader: Impulse buying down this holiday season

12:04

Three Estonian court directors to receive hefty year-end performance bonuses

11:35

General: Russia's massive losses offset by the fact they don't care about people

11:00

Estonians' body mass index fluctuates with the holiday calendar

10:27

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

09:58

Ministry proposes raising Estonia's seal hunting quota

09:21

Defense minister visits Estonian troops serving in Iraq

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

22.12

EU's northern, southern states confirm shared security view at Finland meeting

21.12

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

22.12

Car purchase rush ending as Estonia's new car tax about to take effect

10:27

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

08:40

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

22.12

Otepää once again named winter capital of Estonia

22.12

Bank of Estonia extends credit line agreement with IMF

22.12

New Harku weather radar data showing on Estonian Weather Service page, app

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo