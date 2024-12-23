Estonians' body mass index fluctuates with the holiday calendar

Estonia's tradition of lavishly set festive tables has been influenced by the Baltic German culture of hospitality. The rhythm of celebrations and communal meals is also reflected in the body mass index of Estonians, which tends to be higher in winter than in summer, ethnologist Anu Kannike and psychologist Uku Vainik explained.

When two or more people come together, it often involves eating or drinking something together. "Throughout history, people have gathered to share food or drink – not only to satisfy the biological need to eat but also to fulfill cultural or social needs," ethnologist Anu Kannike explained on Vikerraadio's program "Teise mätta otsast." Even in prehistoric times, ritual communal meals were held in connection with religious practices and sacrifices. During the Middle Ages, Kannike noted, communal meals were used to solidify agreements and affirm group belonging.

Psychologist Uku Vainik agreed, saying that sharing food is natural human behavior that likely had strategic origins. "We were hunters and gatherers, and not everyone was always successful in obtaining food. It was very important that the group living together, such as a village community, shared their food," he explained. Elements of reciprocity and power dynamics can still be observed at communal meals today. Even at a lavishly set table, people tend to look around first to see if others have started eating. "What others do at the dining table is very important to us," Vainik emphasized.

Dinner the main draw of conferences

Food and drink are ever-present at business lunches, receptions and conferences. "This certainly has symbolic significance. It reflects a desire to show respect to a potential or existing business partner and to engage with them on a more personal, intimate level," said Kannike. According to Vainik, a business lunch is a gesture of hospitality: "When you do something together, it creates a sense of 'us' – that we are doing something jointly. Among other things, we are eating together."

Vainik noted that receptions have become a well-established and highly effective form of business lunch in diplomacy. "During a single event, you can intensively establish relationships with many different people. Information flows in these settings and you absorb it very intensely while holding a canapé or a glass of wine," he explained vividly. Conferences, he added, operate on the same principle, with evening dinners often proving even more important for networking than the presentations held during the day.

Anu Kannike and Uku Vainik on "Teise mätta otsast." Source: Ahti Tubin/ERR

The calendar of BMI

According to Anu Kannike, the strong desire among Estonians to host and entertain guests has been heavily influenced by the Baltic German culture of hospitality. Historical records reveal that in the 18th and 19th centuries, manor house tables were consistently laden with food. "Visits would last a long time. Every conceivable type of food and drink was offered. Between meals, there were snacks and appetizers. Even the fondness for spirits likely originates from there," the ethnologist remarked. Uku Vainik added that the tradition of overindulging with food is known in many cultures. "Overindulgence is a symbol that shows, 'I care so much about you that I offer an abundance,'" he said.

This tendency to overindulge is also reflected in people's figures. Vainik recalled a study by the Estonian Biobank that examined Estonians' body mass index (BMI) throughout the year. "It's clear that Estonians are heavier in winter than in summer. Perhaps this is even useful information for transport companies," he noted. During the Christmas season, BMI rises, only to drop afterward. Around Shrove Tuesday and Independence Day, it peaks again, then sharply decreases in March. BMI rises again at Easter and fluctuates throughout the summer before climbing once more during Christmas.

Occasionally indulging in richer food at a festive table is fine, Vainik emphasized. "The real danger arises when celebrations become constant. If every week or day we set up a festive meal, that's not right. Our bodies simply can't handle it," he explained.

Holiday menus tend to change little

On special occasions, people eat specific dishes because historically, their choices depended on what was seasonally available in nature. "Traditionally, festive foods have been far more consistent and traditional than everyday meals," noted Anu Kannike. While everyday meal delivery statistics are dominated by hamburgers, french fries and pizza, this is not the case during Christmas. "The table usually features the classic roast pork and sauerkraut, as this repetition seems to provide a sense of security," the ethnologist explained.

According to Kannike, the Estonian Christmas table has begun to change in the past couple of decades, reflecting generational shifts. Younger people are more open to global culinary trends, such as vegetarianism. "Within families, compromises are often found. For example, if we imagine a Christmas table, it might simply include a variety of dishes. If a grandmother knows her grandchild is vegetarian, she might prepare sauerkraut without pork fat," Kannike described.

When sitting down at a festive table, today's diners might consider why they choose certain dishes, how their grandmother prepared them and how their physical activity differs from that of ancestors who did hard farm labor. "When designing a festive table, perhaps there should be fewer items on it at once," suggested Uku Vainik. A table overloaded with options encourages overeating as people want to try everything. With fewer choices, the focus could shift to enjoyment. "I firmly believe that pleasures should remain, but they should come in small bites rather than large portions," Vainik concluded.

Anu Kannike, Airika Harrik and Uku Vainik. Source: Ahti Tubin/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!