X!

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

News
Tallinn's Christmas market opened on November 22, 2024.
Tallinn's Christmas market opened on November 22, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Overindulging in Christmas food for a couple of days during the holidays is not a big deal – but it cannot go on indefinitely, said Biomedical Professor Mihkel Zilmer.

"A few weeks before Christmas, various nutrition advisors start speaking up, trying to dampen the festive mood by talking about the great dangers awaiting if you eat too much. Then they give the typical advice to go for a walk after eating, but that is not some profound wisdom," said Mihkel Zilmer, professor of medical biochemistry at the University of Tartu.

Zilmer stressed that having relatively hearty meals for a couple of consecutive evenings during Christmas and perhaps overindulging a little does not cause any metabolic issues – no matter what is said otherwise.

"Human metabolism is not a fragile weather vane; it can handle this. But do not do this for seven days straight, with pork and sauerkraut on the table every day. If you ask whether this will ruin your health, the answer is no, but some existing health problems might flare up. Don't be afraid to eat a bit more for one or two evenings. Sit with your family, chat, and eat at a leisurely pace," Zilmer told the radio show "Huvitaja."

Gingerbread. Source: Unsplash / Kelsey Weinkauf

According to the professor, pork and sauerkraut make an excellent combination because meat is a complex food.

"Meat is not only bad — it provides us with many beneficial nutrients. Sauerkraut offers fiber and a small amount of probiotic bacteria. The acidity of the cabbage stimulates gastric function, significantly aiding the digestion of meat and other foods. A tart addition, like lingonberry jam or fresh lingonberries, further enhances the secretion of digestive enzymes, allowing the body to process everything well," he said.

However, the researcher does not recommend eating gingerbread cookies straight after a fatty meal, as it needs time to start digesting.

Speaking about Estonian Christmas table favorite blood sausages, Zilmer suggested choosing those with a fat content of at least 18 percent. "These blood sausages provide a functional amount of zinc and selenium, which remain intact even after cooking. Blood sausage is also an excellent source of iron, which is very well absorbed," he told the radio show.

Food at Tallinn's Christmas market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Zilmer also shared his mild amusement about non-alcoholic beer. "If you drink 300 milliliters of this beer, you are consuming about 16 grams of sugar. Some types of ice creams do not even have that much sugar. A larger man might drink a liter of this beer, which means an enormous sugar intake," he explained. "The most sensible drink during Christmas is plain water."

If you want something sweet, the professor recommends eating dark chocolate with a high cocoa content, at least 73 percent, especially during the holidays but also year-round. "Because it's bitter, it reduces the craving for sweets — even in children."

He also gave some advice about the amount of exercise we should aim for

"Researchers have found that the number of steps beneficial for health starts at 6,000. Step counts between 7,000 and 8,000 already provide protection against cardiovascular disease risks," Zilmer concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Huvitaja", interview by Priit Ennet

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

24.12

Christmas Peace proclaimed in Tallinn Updated

24.12

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

24.12

Järva County school declares itself 'mobile phone free'

24.12

Narva's Christmas village marks start of holiday season

24.12

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

24.12

Wolf hunting suspension lifted in Estonia

24.12

Opposition parties: Riigikogu adopts too many bills

24.12

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

24.12

Rain and sleet expected on Christmas Eve

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

23.12

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

23.12

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

23.12

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

24.12

Christmas Peace proclaimed in Tallinn Updated

24.12

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

23.12

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

24.12

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo