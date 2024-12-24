Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

Overindulging in Christmas food for a couple of days during the holidays is not a big deal – but it cannot go on indefinitely, said Biomedical Professor Mihkel Zilmer.

"A few weeks before Christmas, various nutrition advisors start speaking up, trying to dampen the festive mood by talking about the great dangers awaiting if you eat too much. Then they give the typical advice to go for a walk after eating, but that is not some profound wisdom," said Mihkel Zilmer, professor of medical biochemistry at the University of Tartu.

Zilmer stressed that having relatively hearty meals for a couple of consecutive evenings during Christmas and perhaps overindulging a little does not cause any metabolic issues – no matter what is said otherwise.

"Human metabolism is not a fragile weather vane; it can handle this. But do not do this for seven days straight, with pork and sauerkraut on the table every day. If you ask whether this will ruin your health, the answer is no, but some existing health problems might flare up. Don't be afraid to eat a bit more for one or two evenings. Sit with your family, chat, and eat at a leisurely pace," Zilmer told the radio show "Huvitaja."

Gingerbread. Source: Unsplash / Kelsey Weinkauf

According to the professor, pork and sauerkraut make an excellent combination because meat is a complex food.

"Meat is not only bad — it provides us with many beneficial nutrients. Sauerkraut offers fiber and a small amount of probiotic bacteria. The acidity of the cabbage stimulates gastric function, significantly aiding the digestion of meat and other foods. A tart addition, like lingonberry jam or fresh lingonberries, further enhances the secretion of digestive enzymes, allowing the body to process everything well," he said.

However, the researcher does not recommend eating gingerbread cookies straight after a fatty meal, as it needs time to start digesting.

Speaking about Estonian Christmas table favorite blood sausages, Zilmer suggested choosing those with a fat content of at least 18 percent. "These blood sausages provide a functional amount of zinc and selenium, which remain intact even after cooking. Blood sausage is also an excellent source of iron, which is very well absorbed," he told the radio show.

Food at Tallinn's Christmas market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Zilmer also shared his mild amusement about non-alcoholic beer. "If you drink 300 milliliters of this beer, you are consuming about 16 grams of sugar. Some types of ice creams do not even have that much sugar. A larger man might drink a liter of this beer, which means an enormous sugar intake," he explained. "The most sensible drink during Christmas is plain water."

If you want something sweet, the professor recommends eating dark chocolate with a high cocoa content, at least 73 percent, especially during the holidays but also year-round. "Because it's bitter, it reduces the craving for sweets — even in children."

He also gave some advice about the amount of exercise we should aim for

"Researchers have found that the number of steps beneficial for health starts at 6,000. Step counts between 7,000 and 8,000 already provide protection against cardiovascular disease risks," Zilmer concluded.

--

