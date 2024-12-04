Researcher: Overeating is often a sign of a boring party

Christmas and New Year's celebrations are just around the corner, enticing people with delicious but often unhealthy treats. Tagli Pitsi, a nutrition and physical activity expert at the National Institute of Health Development, said overeating can be avoided by carefully planning meals.

"It's well known that the more variety there is on the table, the more people tend to eat. Therefore, it is worth focusing on the main dishes," the researcher said.

She added people often eat out of boredom, so offering guests healthier options like vegetable sticks throughout the evening could be helpful.

Even better, Pitsi suggested doing something other than eating. "I definitely recommend planning the evening so that it's not just one big feast but includes various other activities. Go for a walk together, play board games, or do some other activities," she told "Huvitaja."

For those wanting to lose weight, the holiday season does not necessarily have to involve a significant setback. However, it is important to remember that holiday foods tend to be calorie-rich, high in fat, and packed with sugar and salt.

Tagli Pitsi Source: ERR

"On the other hand, it is possible to restrict your diet, consume relatively little energy, and still not lose weight. This can happen if your diet consists mainly of potato salad, cakes, and similar treats," Pitsi added. If food lacks sufficient vitamins, minerals, and fiber, the body metaphorically tries to extract whatever it can, which can hinder weight loss.

Pitsi advises being particularly cautious with sweet holiday dishes and treats.

"Sugar is not an addictive substance like alcohol or drugs, but it does make us feel good. It tastes great, and we cannot stop until the candy bag is empty," the researcher noted.

She added that the recommended daily portion of sweets is smaller than people typically think. For example, for an adult woman, it's a maximum of 160 kilocalories — roughly equivalent to three pieces of candy.

Candy. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"This craving might last two to three weeks, when seeing candy makes you want it immediately. But if you can reduce your sugar intake as much as possible, after two or three weeks, you will find it easier to say no to candy," the researcher said.

When craving something sweet, it is better to reach for fruit or drink a glass of water, as the urge may stem from nothing more than hunger.

On the brighter side, it's fairly difficult to develop any significant nutrient deficiency during the holidays.

"At least for those with a mixed diet who eat plenty of meat and sauerkraut, there are still vitamins and minerals to be found. If we only ate cake, the situation would be more critical," Pitsi said.

