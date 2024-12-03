Local kids drop off letters to Santa in Häädemeeste

Santa Claus opened a miniature post office in Pärnu County's Häädemeeste Municipality on Monday, where kids gathered to get their letters to Santa in the mail.

Kids from around the area, including the nearby Tahkuranna Kindergarten-Elementary School, were met in Võiste by not just one, but two sets of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santas Eedu and Priidik, together with Riina and Roosi, helped the young children get their Christmas wishes in the mail.

"All of these letters will travel to Maria's farm, Santa's Chimney Farm, where they'll find their forever home inside a big [Christmas] stocking," said Santa Eedu.

The children's Christmas lists ranged from big ticket items to fairly simple and candid wishes.

Kids from Tahkuranna Kindergarten-Elementary School with two Santa and two Mrs. Clauses on Monday. December 2, 2024. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR

"I'd like a microphone and speaker, just like last year," said Brianna.

"I want an ATV," said Rosanna. "And I'd also like for Grandpa to come visit."

"A deck of Uno cards, a suitcase and a stuffed animal," Elisabeth listed among her wishes.

"I want a nightlight and a new phone," Christofer chimed in.

"I wrote that I'd like a lot of snow and a very beautiful Christmas," revealed Anete.

What Anete enjoys most about Christmas is spending time with her family; when there's a lot of snow, she loves playing in it with her friends.

"I didn't wish for anything yet – just happy holidays," admitted Katriin.

Kids from Tahkuranna Kindergarten-Elementary School mailing letters to Santa on Monday. December 2, 2024. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR

"I wrote wishing that everyone has a beautiful Christmas and for lovely holidays," Mihkel added about his own letter to Santa.

This year, Otto asked Santa for a virtual reality (VR) headset, Marta for holiday window lights and Aare for chocolate ice cream.

Hanna-Grete, meanwhile, wrote to Santa that she's doing well, and wished him a merry Christmas.

Santa Eedu, in turn, hopes parents will spend more time together with their families.

He also promised that winter isn't far away, and that Estonia will start getting more snow soon.

