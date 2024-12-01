ETV charity show 'Jõulutunnel' partners with cancer treatment fund this Christmas

The ETV charity program "Jõulutunnel," marking its 25th anniversary, is once again partnering with the cancer treatment fund Kingitud Elu (Gift of Life) to provide support, hope and additional days of life to cancer patients with the help of its viewers.

Over the past 25 years, "Jõulutunnel" has highlighted and helped address pressing issues in Estonian society.

"Viewers have been exceptionally generous in supporting our partners and their efforts to solve these problems," said Margus Saar, producer and host of "Jõulutunnel."

According to Saar, the Kingitud Elu cancer treatment fund exemplifies the mission of the charity program. "In ten years, this privately initiated fund has grown into a highly impactful organization. In addition to supporting those in need, it consistently raises awareness about cancer treatment. Unfortunately, the number of those requiring support has also increased, and the fund, with the help of viewers, can continue to provide assistance," Saar explained.

Founded in 2014, Kingitud Elu operates entirely on voluntary donations and has supported thousands of Estonian families over the past decade. By helping to purchase essential modern cancer treatments, the fund has granted patients additional days of life and quality time with loved ones.

Toivo Tänavsuu, founder and board member of Kingitud Elu, noted that the fund has so far managed to assist every individual who has reached out for help, regardless of their age or the cost of their treatment.

"This is truly a miracle. It makes one grateful and humble," said Tänavsuu, reflecting on ten years during which 2,700 Estonians have received support from the fund.

This year has posed significant challenges to the fund's sustainability, as the number of people in need continues to grow. "There are so many in need, and their treatments are remarkably effective – many continue for a long time, and our support must remain steady. The better things go for our beneficiaries, the greater the financial strain on the fund," he explained.

With the support of "Jõulutunnel" and generous donors, the fund hopes to continue ensuring that no one in need is left without assistance.

The charity program "Jõulutunnel" will air on ETV and ETV+ on Christmas Day, December 25, in the evening. In addition to heartfelt stories and beautiful holiday music, this year's program will reflect on its 25-year history. Margus Saar and Margit Kilumets will host the broadcast on ETV, while Margarita Tanajeva will lead the ETV+ program.

"Jõulutunnel" will begin collecting donations in mid-December. Kingitud Elu accepts year-round contributions through bank transfers or by calling donation lines: 900 4005 (€5), 900 4010 (€10), 900 4050 (€50).

The charity program debuted on ETV in 1999. Over the past 25 years, viewer contributions have supported the medical treatment of children and adults, helped disadvantaged families, funded cancer medications and provided various medical and physiotherapy equipment. In 2023, the program encouraged donations to the Maternity Hospitals Foundation for purchasing resuscitation tables and incubators for maternity wards across Estonia.

Stories and encounters from "Jõulutunnel" can be found online here (in Estonian). More information about the Kingitud Elu fund is available on its website.

--

