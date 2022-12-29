'Jõulutunnel' 2022 total raised tops the €300,000 mark

Jõulutunnel 2022.
Jõulutunnel 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This year's "Jõulutunnel" Christmas charity drive, hosted by ETV, raised over €300,000 for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes sufferers in Estonia, ERR's Menu portal reports.

To be precise, 305,975 was raised from 32,000 or so donation calls to specially dedicated phone lines, and the funds will be sent to the Estonian Diabetes Association (MTÜ Eesti Laste ja Noorte Diabeedi Ühing) for the purchase of equipment such as insulin pumps, which can cost around €4,000 when new.

A further €5,000 reached the charity via direct donations through a bank link.

Estonian Diabetes Association board member Kristi Peegel said: "I am extremely touched that despite this very difficult time, the stories shown on 'Jõulutunnel' touched the hearts of so many people, who found a way to support our organization," referring to those families affected by the illness who appeared on the show.

"My biggest thanks go to all the donors, plus a big bow to all the people who shared their stories and of course a big thank you to the whole 'Jõulutunnel' team!" 

Peegel also expressed hopes that by 2024, the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) will be able to provide support to families in need of diabetes-related equipment and treatment.

This was the 23rd annual edition of "Jõulutunnel", broadcast on ETV and ETV+ on December 25, with a summary show on December 26.

An estimated 246,000 viewers tuned in for at least 15 minutes during that time, with an average of 122,000 watching the main evening broadcast (Source: Kantar Emor).

The show was hosted and produced by Margus Saar, who was joined by Margit Kilumets  as co-host (both pictured).

Celebrity musicians appearing included Ivo Linna, Anne Veski, Koit Toome, Marko Matvere and Elina Nechayeva.

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease, arising when insulin- creating cells get destroyed by the body's immune system. Far from being a "lifestyle disease," the illness often presents rapidly, without warning and with no obvious underlying cause.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

