'Jõulutunnel' 2022 raises over €280,000 for diabetes sufferers

This year's "Jõulutunnel", ETV's annual charity Christmas broadcast, has raised well over €280,000 for sufferers of diabetes.

The main "Jõulutunnel" broadcast was held on the evening of December 25, while its donations lines are open until Wednesday, December 28, meaning the total will continue to rise.

Around 6,000 people in Estonia today suffer from Type 1 Diabetes, 800 of whom are children.

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease which occurs when cells that create insulin are destroyed by the body's immune system. Far from being a "lifestyle disease," it often has no obvious cause.

The funds raised will help to purchase insulin pumps, small devices which deliver insulin through a thin tube inserted under the skin, and other medical supplies. Insulin pumps on their own can cost around €4,000, and are not always available on the state.

The donation lines are still open, as follows (require calling from a domestic Estonian phone):

900 77 01 (to donate €5). 900 77 02 (to donate €10). 900 77 03 (to donate €25).

As of Tuesday lunchtime, the amount pledged to "Jõulutunnel" came to over €283,000.

Hosted by Margit Kilumets and Margus Saar, Christmas Day's broadcast featured singers Ivo Linna, Anne Veski, Koit Toome, Marko Matvere, Elina Nechayeva and others, while actor Märt Pius and ERR journalist Astrid Kannel also took part (see gallery).

The Normak family, who have three family members who have been diagnosed with diabetes, also told their story.

Program editor was Anne-Mari Müller, music editor Kadi Priske, director Rait Roland Veskemaa, editing director Maarika Lauri, chief cameraman Raul Priks and chief artist was Ele Krusell.

ETV+, the Russian-language TV channel, also broadcast a "Jõulutunnel" edition, hosted by Margarita Tanajeva.

"Jõulutunnel" partnered with the Estonian Diabetes Association (MTÜ Eesti Laste ja Noorte Diabeedi Ühing) for the broadcast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!