Medicines agency bans export of well-known diabetes drug

News
Pharmacy. Photo is illustrative.
Pharmacy. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The State Agency of Medicines has prohibited pharmaceuticals wholesalers from selling diabetes drug Ozempic 1 mg outside Estonia as the manufacturer is experiencing serious supply difficulties in Europe.

The agency prohibited exports of the Ozempic 1 mg solution for injection in pre-filled pen (four doses N1, sales permit no. EU/1/17/1251) from Estonia until the end of the year.

"The export ban has been forwarded to all pharmaceuticals wholesalers in Estonia and will be observed. The State Agency of Medicines receives information on drug exports through the permits system and quarterly reports," Marko Tiisler, head of the agency's imports and exports monitoring department, said.

Tiisler added that manufacturer Novo Nordisk notified the agency of Ozempic supply difficulties in the European Union caused by increased demand and manufacturing hurdles. While it remains unclear how long disruptions could last, the sales permit holder forecasts supply to remain strained into next year.

"Ozempic is marketed in three different doses in Estonia – 0.25, 0.5 and 1 milligrams. The manufacturer said that while there are no disruptions in supply in Estonia at this time, they will likely develop. We looked at past exports, analyzed inventory and supply forecasts and, based on the sales permit holder's info, decided to ban exports of the Ozempic 1 mg solution for injection in pre-filled pen."

The ban does not apply to retail sales and people taking the drug with them when they travel abroad.

Ozempic is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

09:16

Medicines agency bans export of well-known diabetes drug

08:58

Politicians call for tightening savings and loans funds requirements

08:26

Minister: Russian citizens entering Estonia for real estate reasons a risk

08:26

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

07:57

Minister: US troops to be on regular rotation in Estonia

07:49

Norstat ratings: Center losing ground the fastest

18.10

Construction companies: Estonia's road repair bill is €4 billion

18.10

MPs criticize environment minister's tree felling target proposal

18.10

Estonian FM in Berlin: We must provide Ukraine with more heavy weapons

18.10

Reform Party nominates new finance minister

Watch again

Most Read articles

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

18.10

Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

17.10

Storm winds cause damage and power outages in northern Estonia

18.10

Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

18.10

Finance Minister Pentus-Rosimannus announces resignation Updated

17.10

Colonel: Ukraine's air defenses proving more effective than expected

18.10

Estonia planning tighter regulation for savings and loan associations

17.10

Tallinn launches crisis advice website

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: