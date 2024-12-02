X!

Tallinn Mayor lights first Advent candle of the season

News
Lighting of candles on the 1st Sunday in Advent, December 1, 2024.
Source: ERR
News

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) on Sunday lit the first Advent candle of this Christmas, in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats).

The mayor was joined by Dean Jaak Aus of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK).

The ritual was aimed at bringing the community together, and visitors could take an Advent flame with them.

Reflecting on the season, Mayor Ossinovski offered his thoughts: "I think this is a beautiful time when a person looks inward," he said.

"And also views their surroundings with a different perspective, appreciating others who support us on the journey of life," the mayor went on.

Advent candle lighting in Tallinn (photo taken 2023). Source: Siim Lõvi ERR

Dean Aus emphasized that the Advent season should be a time for reflection, "lighting candles and thinking about loved ones."

At the Kaarli kirik, it was the children who took part in lighting candles on the church's Christmas tree, in a nod to an old tradition followed by Estonia's coastal Swedes.

"Purple altar cloths, hymns that are different from the norm; all thoughts quietly turn toward Christmas and the holidays," Dean Aus went on.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Anne Raiste.

