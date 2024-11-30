X!

Tartu postpones ice skating rink opening due to warm weather

News
Nõmme ice rink is one of this week's recommendations.
Nõmme ice rink is one of this week's recommendations. Source: visitestonia.com
News

Tartu has pushed back the opening of its annual ice rink back a day due to "unseasonably" warm weather after the ice failed to form.

The Christmas market opened today at 10 a.m. and usually, the rink opens at the same time.

"The average temperature over the past five days has been around 5 degrees Celsius, and the beginning of the week was rainy, which has prevented the ice from forming as we had hoped. Since temperatures did not drop below freezing last night and water accumulated in the center of the rink, we, unfortunately, cannot open it," technical project manager Siim Štšjogolev explained in a statement.

He added that despite daytime temperatures remaining above freezing, efforts are underway to ensure the rink can open for skaters tomorrow.

"We will provide updates on the ice conditions as we proceed," Štšjogolev said.

Tartu's Chirstmas Village of Light covered by snow in 2020. Source: Rein Leib

As a result, the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 Limpa Skate Disco, scheduled for 4 p.m. today, will take place in front of the ice rink and within the Christmas Town.

The Tartu 2024 finale "Jää ja loo," takes place in Pirogov Park at 7 p.m.

At 6 p.m. on December 1, the first Advent candle will be lit in the Christmas Town.

Light shows titled "Tähtede poole" will take place at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., blending astronomical perspectives with Estonian mythological beliefs about the stars.

The Christmas Town's pavilions and cafes — Däp, Päkapiku Puhvet, and Humala Jõulukohvik — will also be open to visitors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:38

No confidence motion against Narva mayor fails

11:39

Tartu postpones ice skating rink opening due to warm weather

10:31

Former EDF chief: Sweden halting offshore wind farms should be a warning for Estonia

10:00

Tartu 2024's economic boost smaller than expected

09:45

Melting snow floods Soomaa

09:32

PPA to close Lasnamäe service office next year

09:01

Analyst: Economy could start to slowly recover in 2025

29.11

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

29.11

Defense ministry can still impose more restrictions on offshore wind farms

29.11

Minister: Cutting red tape must not create more bureaucracy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

29.11

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba

29.11

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

29.11

Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in Q3

29.11

FM: Georgia's leadership heading directly into Russia's sphere of influence

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo