Tartu postpones ice skating rink opening due to warm weather

Tartu has pushed back the opening of its annual ice rink back a day due to "unseasonably" warm weather after the ice failed to form.

The Christmas market opened today at 10 a.m. and usually, the rink opens at the same time.

"The average temperature over the past five days has been around 5 degrees Celsius, and the beginning of the week was rainy, which has prevented the ice from forming as we had hoped. Since temperatures did not drop below freezing last night and water accumulated in the center of the rink, we, unfortunately, cannot open it," technical project manager Siim Štšjogolev explained in a statement.

He added that despite daytime temperatures remaining above freezing, efforts are underway to ensure the rink can open for skaters tomorrow.

"We will provide updates on the ice conditions as we proceed," Štšjogolev said.

Tartu's Chirstmas Village of Light covered by snow in 2020. Source: Rein Leib

As a result, the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 Limpa Skate Disco, scheduled for 4 p.m. today, will take place in front of the ice rink and within the Christmas Town.

The Tartu 2024 finale "Jää ja loo," takes place in Pirogov Park at 7 p.m.

At 6 p.m. on December 1, the first Advent candle will be lit in the Christmas Town.

Light shows titled "Tähtede poole" will take place at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., blending astronomical perspectives with Estonian mythological beliefs about the stars.

The Christmas Town's pavilions and cafes — Däp, Päkapiku Puhvet, and Humala Jõulukohvik — will also be open to visitors.

