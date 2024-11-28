X!

Tartu Town Hall bells to play NOËP's 'Young Blood City' on Saturday

Tartu Town Hall Square. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
On Saturday, November 30, the famous bells of Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will play the tune of "Young Blood City" by NOËP, the official anthem of Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture.

"Young Blood City" will be played five times during the day – at 9 a.m., midday, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to mark the end of the city's year as European Capital of Culture.

The theme song was written by NOËP, aka Andres Kõpper, in collaboration with producer Clifford Goilo. The song samples a Seto melody expressing the gratitude of the small nation for its local origins. The song was first performed in the fall of 2023 when the Tartu 2024 cultural program was officially announced and has been heard throughout the last year at a host of Capital of Culture events.

Editor: Michael Cole

