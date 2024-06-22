Tartu to celebrate city day with concert in Town Hall Square

On Saturday June 29, Tartu celebrates its annual City Day with a concert in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) entitled "The Capital of Culture Through the Centuries." Among the songs featuring in the show will be the Tartu 2024 theme tune "Young Blood City" by NOËP, performed with an orchestral arrangement specifically for the occasion.

According to a Tartu 2024 press release, the gala concert will take the audience on a musical journey through history. The program begins with Tartu's first mention in 1030, before passing through several significant moments in the city's history, including the granting of city rights and the founding of the university. The show finally arrives at the present day with Tartu holding the title of European Capital of Culture.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and features a range of performers including Vanemuine Theater soloists Karmen Puis and Oliver Timmusk, Estonian National Opera soloist Jassi Zahharov, along with NOËP, Toomas Lunge, Arno Tamm, Päär Pärenson, Rene Laur, Sofia-Liis Liiv, Gloria Raudjärv, Tristan Erik Teniste, Krislin Sallo, Artur Talts, Laulupesa singers, and conductor Mihhail Gerts with the Pärnu City Orchestra.

The concert will be followed by an after-party with music selected by NOËP in the DJ booth.

The gala concert and after-party are free for everyone to attend.

