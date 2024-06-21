Tartu Town Hall bells to play selection of famous tunes this summer

Throughout this summer, the famous bells of Tartu's Town Hall will be performing a special selection of well-known tunes every Friday evening.

Every Friday evening from June 21 to August 30, the bells will play a selection of different tunes between 8 p.m. and 8.15 p.m.

This summer a wider slection of songs from different nations will ring out across Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) than in previous years, including familiar tunes by the likes of Beethoven, Bach and Tchaikovsky.

The official Tartu 2024 themes song "Yong Blood City," by Andres Kõpper aka NOËP and Cliffor Goilo, will also be played on the bells to open each "mini-concert."

