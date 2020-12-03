Finnish independence day to be marked in Tartu

news

The anniversary of Finnish independence will be marked in Tartu on December 6.
The anniversary of Finnish independence will be marked in Tartu on December 6. Source: Kalle Paalits.
On Sunday (December 6), the anniversary of Finnish independence will be marked in Tartu on Town Hall Square.

At noon, composer Jean Sibelius' "Finlandia" will be played by the bells on the Town Hall's clock tower and welcoming remarks will be given by Mayor of Tartu (Reform) Urmas Klaas.

The Honorary Consul of Finland in Tartu Verni Loodmaa, Director of Tampere House and Chairman of the Tartu Finnish Society Sakari Neuvonen will also speak.

Heidi Iivari, the program coordinator of the Finnish Institute, will read a poem and the ensemble Äge Brass will play Finnish songs and Finnish folk dance "Jenkka" will be performed.

Tartu's Town Hall will be decorated with blue and white flags and Kaarsild Bridge and the Vanemuine will be lit the same colours in the evening.

The events are part of Tartu's Christmas program and have been organized by the Honorary Consul of Finland, Finnish Institute and Tampere House 

The city council asks that only healthy people attend and that masks are worn. 

Finland declared its independence on December 6, 1917 and the following peace treaty between Finland and Russia was signed in Tartu.

Editor: Helen Wright

