Advent mail boxes opened for Saaremaa's Christmas wishes

There are 24 new mail boxes in Kuressaare, Saaremaa, where people can post their Christmas letters free of charge to be heard on the radio or read on the internet after Christmas.

While electronical solutions are used more and more for congratulations and holiday wishes, the classical marked post card or envelope is still held in honor for some, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

On December 1, there were suddenly 24 numbered mail boxes under Kuressaare's center square Christmas tree.

While the cards and letters will not actually physically arrive, the well-wishes can be heard on Kadi radio, available in Saaremaa, Hiiumaa and Läänemaa. The letters are also available on the internet after Christmas.

"Times have become difficult and this year has been different for everyone. And then we developed this idea that you could wish someone specifically a merry Christmas or send someone well-wishes anonymously," said Käthe Pihlak, head specialist of Saaremaa development.

Each day, a mail box with the current date will be opened and the previous mail boxes will be checked and letters collected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!