Gallery: First advent candle lit in Narva

The first Advent candle was lit on Sunday morning in Narva's Alexander Church, due to the coronavirus the lighting was closed to the public and a festive concert was canceled.

The Advent candle was lit by Pastor Vladimir Batuhtin of Narva Parish and Deacon Ulvar Kullerkupp.

At 1 p.m., the city's Christmas lights were turned on.

Narva's Christmas tree. Source: Visit Narva.

See more pictures on the Visit Narva Facebook page.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!