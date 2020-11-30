Gallery: First advent candle lit in Narva ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The first Advent candle was lit on Sunday morning in Narva's Alexander Church, due to the coronavirus the lighting was closed to the public and a festive concert was canceled.
The Advent candle was lit by Pastor Vladimir Batuhtin of Narva Parish and Deacon Ulvar Kullerkupp.
At 1 p.m., the city's Christmas lights were turned on.
Editor: Helen Wright
