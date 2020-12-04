news

Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Anatoli Ljutjuk.
Anatoli Ljutjuk. Source: ERR
News

On the initative of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Estonia, a chapel dedicated to the Virgin Mary was opened in Tallinn.

The small chapel, located in Old Town, welcomes everyone wishing to pray for Estonia's nature. People who are just looking for a place to sit and think are also welcome, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

Prayer letters can be left at the Virgin Mary sculpture at the wall. There is also a tome in the chapel that is currently still empty. All who wish, can contribute to the creation of the book and write down all of their tales of nature or animals.

The consecration of the chapel also included prayers in Ukrainian, Estonian and Chinese.

"For 15 years I pray for Estonian nature and I had this inspiration, had this time that there needs to be a separate location where people of different cultures and confessions can come and calmly pray for Estonian nature," explained Anatoli Ljutjuk, head of the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Tiit Aleksejev, head of the Estonian Writers' Union, said. "Estonians can send their works - poems and prose - to this book, their prayers. And then later, Estonian children can add to it."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn

18:34

Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 6

18:08

Additional ambulance brigade to operate in Ida-Viru County

17:41

Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap

17:13

Freight transport down 30 percent in first half of 2020

16:46

Supreme Court rules Laagna tee fatal crash driver remain incarcerated

16:16

Tartu County approaching Harju in COVID-19 rates

16:11

Opinion: Ida-Viru County life preserver needs to be greater in diameter

15:44

Government approves Ida-Viru restriction tightening as COVID-19 rates soar

15:16

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

14:42

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

14:34

Extensive COVID-19 spread in Ida-Viru stems from sports club

13:56

Health Board: Babies contracting coronavirus often do so from mother

13:28

Social affairs ministry setting up gambling addiction center

13:03

Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems

12:39

Prime minister in isolation following coronavirus contact

12:28

Kaupo Meiel: Twin Christmas trees of faction

12:02

IT entrepreneur: Doubts over e-voting reliability is political issue

11:27

Profession representatives aim to be on priority vaccination list

10:51

Advent mail boxes opened for Saaremaa's Christmas wishes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: