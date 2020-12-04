Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn

On the initative of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Estonia, a chapel dedicated to the Virgin Mary was opened in Tallinn.

The small chapel, located in Old Town, welcomes everyone wishing to pray for Estonia's nature. People who are just looking for a place to sit and think are also welcome, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

Prayer letters can be left at the Virgin Mary sculpture at the wall. There is also a tome in the chapel that is currently still empty. All who wish, can contribute to the creation of the book and write down all of their tales of nature or animals.

The consecration of the chapel also included prayers in Ukrainian, Estonian and Chinese.

"For 15 years I pray for Estonian nature and I had this inspiration, had this time that there needs to be a separate location where people of different cultures and confessions can come and calmly pray for Estonian nature," explained Anatoli Ljutjuk, head of the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Tiit Aleksejev, head of the Estonian Writers' Union, said. "Estonians can send their works - poems and prose - to this book, their prayers. And then later, Estonian children can add to it."

