Revenue from paintings done during Palmse concert goes to Ilumäe Chapel

Culture
Culture

Peformances of the new concert series "Klaaspärlid Palmses" saw the revenue of the artist Anna Litvinova's paintings, authored during the concerts themselves, going to the church bell fund of the Ilumäe Chapel in Lääne-Viru County.

According to the concert series' artistic director Peeter Vähi, while the performers are changing, what unites the concerts is that the artist Anna Litvinova has been capturing the music to the paintings.

The artist conceded that doing two paintings so fast was a little tiring, but while many painters want silence to surround their creative process, Litvinova is not disturbed by noise, in particular music. "Since my children were born, noise or movement around me has not disturbed me at all. The children have taught me to work to any kind of background," Litvinova said.

The opening concert of the "Klaaspärlid" was the chamber orchestra Kremerata Baltica. In the first part, Peeter Vähi's "To the mother", Argentinian composer Osvaldo Noe Golijov's "Last Round" and Rumenian composer George Enescu's "C-duur op.7", "III Lentement" and "IV Mouvement de valse bien rythmee" were performed.

In the second hald of the concert, 16-year-old Latvian child prodigy Daniil Bulajev performed.

The young performer took Anna Litvinova back to her childhood roots. "Automatically, I recalled these happy, close to childhood tones. Combinations I haven't used before, light turquoise and next to it, light orange. This combination is related to my childhood."

After the opening concert, the revenue of the painting auction held in the concert hall will support the bellfounding for the Ilumäe chapel used as a church. This would replace the chapel's old, larger tower bell, which was damaged during World War Two.

"We have started to upgrade the bell system, install an electronic system and alongside, it will be possible to involve the bellfounding," Õie Alt, chairman of the board of the Ilumäe congregation of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, explained.

The congregation wants to have the new bell system ready in three years, by the 180th anniversary of Ilumäe Church.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

