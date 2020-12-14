Gallery: New digital organ at Palamuse Church consecrated

On Sunday, the new digital organ of Palamuse Church in Jõgeva County was consecrated with a concert performed by organist Kadri Toomoja.

There have been organs at the St Bartholomew's Church in Palamuse before but none of them have lasted too long through the humidity and temperature swings in the old church, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

The German manufacturer Kisselbach produced digital organ called Cloria Concerto 234 allows for quiet and lyrical, but also powerful melodies to be played, as is custom for a pipe organ.

Kadri Toomoja, who was the first person behind the new organ, said that it seems as if there are many different organs hidden inside the Cloria Concerto.

"Meaning, if necessary, a quick press of a button changes the sound of the instrument to be more baroque, symphonic, romantic or more suitable for a church service. Whatever you need," Toomoja said.

Arne Tegelmann, chairman of the board of the Consistory of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church's (EELK) St Bartholomew's congregation, said the new organ allows for more concerts to be organized at the church.

"We have conducted quite a few concerts over the years at Palamuse Church, usually they are solo singers or smaller groups or even orchestras, but now we add the option of an organ," Tegelmann said.

The organ was consecrated by bishop Joel Luhamets and Urmas Oras, caregiver of the Palamuse congregation. The €20,000 purchase of the digital organ was funded by a partner congregation in Finland and donations from locals.

