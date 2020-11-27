news

Gallery: Christmas market opens in Tallinn's Old Town ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn's 2020 Christmas market opened in the Old Town on Friday, November 27.
Tallinn's Christmas market was opened on Friday evening in the Old Town. The annual market is smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be open until December 27.

City Center district elder Monika Haukanõmm (Center) opened the event at 5 p.m. when the Christmas' trees lights were switched on and the market officially opened.

There are fewer wooden stalls this year to enable social distancing.

This year's tree was brought to the square from Nõmme and installed last weekend and it has been decorated with gold balls instead of the usual red hearts. The rest of the Old Town has also been decorated to create a festive atmosphere.

Tartu's Christmas Village of Light opens on Sunday. 

Editor: Helen Wright

