Tartu's Village of Light closes this week, skating rink still open

Tartu's Chirstmas Village of Light covered by snow.
Tartu's Chirstmas Village of Light covered by snow. Source: Rein Leib
While Tartu's Christmas Village of Light will be packed away this week, the city's ice skating rink on Raekoja plats will remain on the square until February 17.

The rink is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and is free to use. However, if the coronavirus situation worsens in the county, hours may be restricted.  

Tartu's Christmas tree will be taken down next week and the town's traditional New Year ice sculpture has been canceled this year. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

