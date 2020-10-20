news

Tartu to hold annual Christmas village but market will be shortened

Tartu Christmas Market.
Tartu Christmas Market. Source: ERR
Tartu's open-air Christmas village will take place this winter but the traditional market will only last for one day due to concerns arising from coronavirus.

The village, featuring stalls which look like glass houses and a Christmas tree, will officially open on Raekoja plats on the first night of Advent, Sunday, November 29, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.  

Tartu's Christmas village - named the Village of Light - has fewer stalls than Tallinn's which makes it possible to follow social distancing rules and focuses on activities rather than trade. It will remain on the square until the middle of January.

The market will take place on Saturday, December 12 and will have almost 100 stalls. Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said social distancing rules will be followed.  

Unlike the capital's Christmas market, which has been largely aimed at foreign tourists, Tartu's village and market are aimed at local people and traders.

CEO of AS Tartu Turg Rene Kiis said there will be hand sanitizer, social distancing signs and market and security staff will be on hand to disburse crowds.

"We are watching the general [coronavirus] trends. It is clear that if things get worse, we will not organize the event. But [as of] today, following all the rules, we will try to," Kiis said.

Last year, a rooster and several chickens were featured in the Village of Light and Tartu confirmed to ERR News that the chickens, although maybe not the same birds, will return this year.

The chickens came from a nearby farm and were named Hillar, Silvi, Milvi, Katariina Rosalie, Giuseppina and Laine Rosenkampf-Jägerfreund after a popular vote.

The chickens in Tartu's Village of Light 2019/2020. Source: Tartu City Government.

Editor: Helen Wright

