The Christmas tree that decorated Tallinn Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) for three months will head for recycling and will end up in drinks and furnaces.

The tree's needles will be sent to a small company in Saaremaa, who is producing a soft drink based on pine needles. The trunk of the tree - more than 0.5 m in diameter - will be cut up and used to start fires.

The Christmas tree was once again native to Estonia's capital city, having grown on a property in Nõmme. The tree was felled and moved to Raekoja plats in November.

The traditional Old Town Christmas market was once again active, but at a smaller scale due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since January 23, a spruce labyrinth in the shape of a cornflower - Estonia's national flower - decorated the Town Hall Square.

