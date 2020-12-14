Nationwide Christmas peace proclaimed in Jõgeva

Christmas peace was proclaimed on the third Advent Sunday of December in Jõgeva by Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Urmas Viilma.

Chairman of the Jõgeva Parish Council and Member of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) and Mayor of Jõgeva Tiit Lääne gave Christmas greetings and the third Advent candle was lit on the Jõgeva Christmas tree.

President Kersti Kaljulaid and the archbishop lit the Christmas peace candle and everyone present was welcome to use the flame to light their own lanterns to take home with them.

Christmas peace was proclaimed in Jõgeva for the 15th time.

