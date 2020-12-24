Gallery: Mayor of Tallinn declares Christmas peace

At noon on Christmas Eve, the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) proclaimed Christmas peace and read a historical Christmas peace message from the Town Hall window in Tallinn's Old Town.

The practice of declaring Christmas peace dates back to the 17th century and belongs to the common rule of law of Estonia, Finland and Sweden. The tradition began during the reign of Queen Kristiina of Sweden in 1632-1654.

Kõlvart also issued a Christmas message in English to residents of the capital, which can be watched below.

Christmas peace was also declared in Tartu by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Bishop Joel Luhamets of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Southern Region and can be watched below or on the city's Facebook page.

Tartu linnapea Urmas Klaas ja EELK Lõuna piirkonna piiskop Joel Luhamets kuulutavad Tartu uisuplatsil välja jõulurahu.... Posted by Tartu linn on Thursday, 24 December 2020

Urmas Klaas also gave a Christmas message to the city's residents, which can be watched here in Estonian.

