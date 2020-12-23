Tartu's Christmas Peace proclamation can be viewed online on December 24

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and Bishop Joel Luhamets of the EELC Southern Region will announce Christmas Peace at the Tartu Ice Rink, which can be observed via video feed on Thursday. Santa Claus Jolle and Mrs. Clause Asti will also be present.

The event will take place on Town Hall Square on Thursday, December 24 at noon.

In order to prevent people from gathering at the square this year, the traditional proclamation of Christmas Peace will be broadcast live on Tartu's Christmas City Facebook page (JoululinnTartu)

Those wishing to watch the event at the square must follow the 2 + 2 distance rule, and it is strongly recommended that a mask be worn.

This year, when announcing Christmas Peace, the traditional Christmas soup will not be distributed and there will be no entertainment programme.

The proclamation of Christmas Peace is a custom dating back to the 17th century, to the time of Queen Kristiina of Sweden, when even in the midst of the worst situations, a special peace was occasionally proclaimed.

The proclamation of Christmas Peace was usually announced by the mayor or the town secretary, with the time of the proclamation being the minutes before and afternoon on Christmas Eve.

In Estonia, the practice was revived after the restoration of independence.

