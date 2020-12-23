Tartu's Christmas Peace proclamation can be viewed online on December 24 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tartu's Town Hall Square and icerink.
Tartu's Town Hall Square and icerink. Source: Timo Müürsepp.
News

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and Bishop Joel Luhamets of the EELC Southern Region will announce Christmas Peace at the Tartu Ice Rink, which can be observed via video feed on Thursday. Santa Claus Jolle and Mrs. Clause Asti will also be present.

The event will take place on Town Hall Square on Thursday, December 24 at noon.

In order to prevent people from gathering at the square this year, the traditional proclamation of Christmas Peace will be broadcast live on Tartu's Christmas City Facebook page (JoululinnTartu)

Those wishing to watch the event at the square must follow the 2 + 2 distance rule, and it is strongly recommended that a mask be worn.

This year, when announcing Christmas Peace, the traditional Christmas soup will not be distributed and there will be no entertainment programme.

The proclamation of Christmas Peace is a custom dating back to the 17th century, to the time of Queen Kristiina of Sweden, when even in the midst of the worst situations, a special peace was occasionally proclaimed.

The proclamation of Christmas Peace was usually announced by the mayor or the town secretary, with the time of the proclamation being the minutes before and afternoon on Christmas Eve.

In Estonia, the practice was revived after the restoration of independence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:18

Baltic foreign ministers agree special flight from United Kingdom

14:11

Tartu's Christmas Peace proclamation can be viewed online on December 24

13:35

US allocates $169 million security assistance to Baltic states

13:21

Health Board: 664 new cases of coronavirus, five deaths Updated

13:03

Ratas: 1,000 coronavirus cases could be registered in a day in January

12:40

Estonia-UK travel ban to remain in place until end of 2020

12:05

Education minister: Distance learning likely to end on January 11

11:26

AK: 100 new EDF-bought vehicles arrive in Paldiski

09:52

Government extends lock-down to Tallinn, Harju County from Monday

09:16

Analyst: Estonia 200 continued support may hinge on marriage referendum

08:38

Ratings: Opposition party support falls as Estonia 200's continues to rise

08:01

Tallinn extends rent discount for city center business tenants until April

22.12

US decision on Danske will not affect Estonian investigation

22.12

State gives family of Narva doctor who died from coronavirus €50,000

22.12

City of Tartu not holding New Year's fireworks show this year

22.12

Health Board comms chief asked to resign after criticizing vaccine plan Updated

22.12

Linnamäe power station demolition halted, now protected zone

22.12

Hospitals predict patient capacity, staffing problems by start of 2021

22.12

Supreme Court: Theater missing out on COVID-19 state aid unconstitutional

22.12

University of Tartu: COVID-19 rates remain high, signs of stabilization

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: