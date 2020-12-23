ERR News Christmas schedule

ERR News is closed from lunchtime, December 23, until Saturday, December 26, inclusive.

During this time ERR News will be posting the daily coronavirus figures, any new restrictions should they be announced and breaking news.

Normal news service will resume Sunday, December 27.

Advice issued by the Health Board about how to keep yourself save over the Christmas period can be read here

Readers in Tallinn and Harju County are reminded the latest coronavirus restrictions come into effect on Monday, December 28.

The ERR News team would in any case like to wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas 2020.

--

