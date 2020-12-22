Health Board issues Christmas advice to help reduce coronavirus

The Health Board has issued advice to help keep people safe and stop the coronavirus from spreading during the Christmas and new year break.

Only celebrate Christmas with your closest family members. Make sure that everyone is healthy before getting together with your loved ones.

Please use virtual means to get together with any loved ones with whom you have not been in contact for a longer period of time this year.

The disease has an incubation period, so you should already be avoiding coming into close contact with people now in order to prevent potential infection and to allow you to be able to spend Christmas with your family.

A total of 94 percent of those individuals who are infected develop symptoms within ten days, while 91 percent develop symptoms within seven days, and 75 percent within five days. Make sure you come into contact with as few people as possible before the festive break.

Choose outdoor leisure activities instead of spending time indoors.

For example, organise a Christmas hike with your loved ones or go for a walk and enjoy the beauty of Christmas decorations (such as in a park, for example). Take some hot tea or mulled wine with you.

Consider carefully any trips outside your home. Use online channels to take care of your errands if possible.

Today, most services are available to us online.

Do your Christmas shopping at a time at which there are fewer people in the shops. Carry out contactless shopping online.

Think about which Christmas dishes you would like to prepare before going to buy the ingredients. That way you will spend less time in the shop and will reduce the risk of getting infected. If possible, do your shopping online and you're your groceries delivered to your doorstep by a courier, which is also more convenient for you!

Please stay at home if you have been infected or are a close contact of an infected individual, even if you have not yet been personally instructed by the Health Board to do so.

The Health Board's inspectors will carry on working during the festive break and will do their best to limit the spread of the virus in Estonia.

Where to find additional information

