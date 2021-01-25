Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Spruce labyrinth on Tallinn Town Hall Square.
Spruce labyrinth on Tallinn Town Hall Square. Source: Dmitri Povilaitise/pealinna droonifotod
Since Saturday morning, a spruce labyrinth in the shape of a cornflower - Estonia's national flower - has decorated the Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) of Tallinn.

"It is a perfect example of recycling: in the middle of the labyrinth stands our city's representative Christmas tree with its golden decorations removed. It is surrounded by spruce groves that decorated the Town Hall Square, in addition to smaller trees from Old Town streets. The hundreds of Christmas spruces make up a very effectively formed cornflower-shaped labyrinth, where visitors today (on Saturday - ed) could also find cornflower-shaped treats," said Kesklinn district mayor Monika Haukanõmm.

After closing the traditional Christmas market, a magic forest was placed on the square, popular among visitors from all ages. The spruce labyrinth on Town Hall Square will be up for another three weeks. After that, the trees will contribute to the heating and power of Tallinn's residential houses via Utilitas' cogeneration plant.

600 people create snow city in Väätsa, Järva County

The fifth annual parade of snowmen in Väätsa saw an estimated 600 people gather to contribute to the collection of snowmen and other creations. This year's gathering saw many adults take part, a reminder that noone actually ever grows up, especially when snow is involved.

Around noon on Saturday, hundreds of creators gathered on a section of the highway between Väätsa and Paide with organizers estimating a total number of 600 people. Directives for this year's festival noted that creators should look to create special designs, but traditional snowmen were not ruled out.

Paide's police forces put together a police car, SDE MP Lauri Läänemets however created a "revolutionary sailor", a reference to a revolution in Estonia in 1917, but also comments made by Riigikogu constitutional affairs committee chairman Anti Poolamets during the marriage referendum discussions in the Riigikogu in early-January. An homage to legenday singer Jaak Joala's monument was also one of the designs.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

