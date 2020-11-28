Tartu Town Hall Square Christmas program starts this weekend

Sunday sees the lighting up of Tartu's Christmas tree, as well as the opening of a new, temporary ice rink in the city's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), and a festive village.

Coronavirus considerations have led to city authorities instituting a more socially-distanced set-up this year, as they have in the capital as well, with a more dispersed Christmas market opening on December 12 on Küüni street, Tartu City Government says.

The 1,000-square-meter outdoor ice rink is located close to the "kissing students" statue, and runs until February 17 every day until 10 p.m., opening 3 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, at 12 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 10 a.m. at weekends.

A full program of Tartu's events, inclulding an 18-house "Village of Light" hosting glass pavillions and selling festive goods such as gingerbread and hot drinks, and also showing movies, is here (in Estonian).

Other attractions will include pony and sleigh rides, art installations and a science theater presentation.

The Estonian National Museum (ERM), located in Tartu, the city's Vanemuine Theater, students from Tartu Art School (Tartu Kunstikool), local writers and poets and many others are also contributing.

On December 1, a literary event marking the 5th anniversary of Tartu getting its UNESCO City of Literature designation will bring several dozen literary guests from across the country, to showcase their work, also in Town Hall Square.

The "Village of Light" is open from November 29 to January 10, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with traders setting out their stalls from 5 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. on weekends, the city government says.

