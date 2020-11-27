Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

Logistics companies Itella and Omniva are predicting that during the Christmas period, parcel volumes will rise significantly. Ordering of presents has already started, and these numbers are augmented thanks to campaigns like E-Monday and Black Friday.

The two companies noted that the public had already gotten used to e-commerce during the first coronavirus wave, when many shops were closed. The companies are saying that parcel ordering and delivery is in any case moving in an increasing trend.

Itella's parcel transport service director Rauno Parras noted that the trend started in spring. "The package volumes were higher then. In summer, they receded, but in October, the volumes were high again. And for December, we are ahead of the volumes by 50-60 percent compared with last year," Parras said.

Omniva sales manager Kristo Kõivumägi agreed that the Christmas season has already arrived, so far as delivery volumes go, adding that the uptick in parcel delivery in the wake of the pandemic was obvious. "A good example for illustrating the situation comes from the fact that we had met 2019's delivery volume by September," Kõivumägi said.

Rauno Parras added that popularity of international e-shops has also increased. The public are ordering almost everything online, though Estonia stands out from the three Baltic countries in its high levels of pet food orders.

International orders should be done now, now, now, Kristo Kõivumägi noted.

He said: "We can definitely say that it is already too late to order Christmas presents from China and other third countries. I recommend ordering from European countries only, and/or locally."

Both spokespersons advise collecting parcels as soon as possible after receiving notification of arrival, to help speed up delivery systems overall.

