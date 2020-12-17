Omniva: Estonians have ordered twice as many packages as in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Andre Veskimeister, head of e-commerce and parcel business at logistics company Omniva, told ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" on Thursday that Estonians have ordered twice as many packages from e-stores than in 2019.

Veskimeister said the arrival of the package depends on where it was ordered from and the capacity of Omniva's parcel issuance. He added that Omniva reached their all-time sorting record on Tuesday, sorting a total of 94,000 packages.

Omniva also has 253 parcel machines scattered across Estonia with a total of 35,000 boxes. "That alone shows how many parcels we have, the numbers are enormous," the Omniva board member said.

Veskimeister said that Estonians have ordered twice as many packages from e-stores than they did in 2019: "We have prepared for it this year well, we can generally deliver parcels in at least three days and we have handled it more or less so far."

He noted many reasons for possible delays: "If we are looking at parcels arriving from China, flight transportation has not been restored in full capacity yet. Chinese packages move through many different countries and there are delays," Veskimeister explained.

As queues at parcel machines continue to be prevalent, Veskimeister said more parcel machines should be installed. "Unfortunately, this is a seasonal business and our capacities peak during the holidays. And if we were to invest in as many machines as we need to deliver all packages in one day, the remaining nine to ten months would have the parcel machines at half-empty," he said.

Veskimeister said domestic parcels have also become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that if a package is ordered from a foreign e-store on Thursday, it will likely not reach Estonia for Christmas.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

