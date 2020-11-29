Henn Põlluaas: I want Christmas joy to find its way into every soul

Today marks the start of wondrous advent time. The time of Christmas anticipation.

Let it put to bed all anxiety. I wish for Christmas joy and peace to find its way into every soul in the last weeks of the year.

Let us make sure our children are cared for, our parents healthy and our friends close.

I wish with all my heart for us to be with our families during this period of waiting. That mothers could find the time to be mothers and fathers to do fatherly things. That all our families would be happy.

We are responsible as a single family and parents for all children. Every child must be able to share in the Christmas miracle and joy. For joy shared is always greater.

Let advent candles shine a warm light in our homes, let them be filled with the smell of gingerbread and let every moment carry us closer to the Christmas miracle.

I hope that a white and sparkly snow cover will descend on this ancestral land of ours by time for Christmas to make the winter easier and the world seem brighter.

Have a wonderful Christmas wait, dear Estonia!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!