Tartu's Christmas tree installed on Town Hall Square

Tartu's Christmas tree was installed on Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) on Tuesday ahead of the opening of the Village of Light and ice skating rink at the weekend.

The tree traveled to the city from Sirvaste village in Põlva County and is approximately 18 meters tall, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. The tree will stay on the square until January 18.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, there will be fewer Christmas events in the city this year. But Tartu residents and visitors can still spend time on the square in the fresh air and enjoy the atmosphere, the city government said.

Everyone is expected to follow social distancing rules.

You can watch a video of the tree arriving at its new home below, which was made by Allar Kikkas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!