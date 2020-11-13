news

Construction of Tartu's ice skating rink starts on Town Hall Square ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The skating rink will be built around the Kissing Students statue on Tartu's Town Hall Square.
Construction of a 1,000 square meter ice skating rink started this week on Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) which will open at the end of the month alongside the city's Christmas Village of Light.

The city has wanted an ice rink on the square for many years and it will be possible this year with the help of the private sector. The ice and maintenance has been provided free of charge to the city by Finnish company OÜ Giga Investeeringud. 

Use of the rink will be free and skates can be rented from a pavilion nearby. The skating rink on Town Hall Square is initially planned for three winters as part of the Christmas village. 

On the last Sunday in November, the Christmas Village of Light will open in the city which is made of glasshouses. There will be coffee and gingerbread sellers, sleigh rides, a Christmas tree and a family of chickens. 

Due to the spread of coronavirus, many events, including the lighting of Advent candles, will not take place in the Town Hall Square in the usual way this year.

The ice rink will open at the end of the month and close in February. 

Construction of the ice rink started this week in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik

Editor: Helen Wright

