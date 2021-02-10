Road Museum replaces traffic exhibition roads with ice ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The Estonian Road Museum's traffic campus. Source: ERR
While most skating rinks are shaped like circles or squares, the Estonian Road Museum (Maanteemuuseum) has opened their open-air educational "Teeaeg" exhibition for skating on weekends.

There are not too many places where skating can be done under a palm tree, all the while having views of Tartu's city traffic, but the Estonian Road Museum in Põlva County has opened its unique traffic exhibition for skaters, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

"This place is awesome, the surroundings, snow fields and the palm tree in particular. It is completely different from skating on some village rink," said museum employee Mihkel Lillemägi.

The skating rink's goal is not to give people sport experiences however, but rather to be used as city streets while also paying attention to traffic signs. "We have children visiting our traffic campus in the summer to operate our machines and to learn traffic laws, then why not do so in the winter, but on ice skates instead. If a skater reaches the roundabout, they will see a roundabout sign, meaning they have to yield and give way," said Road Museum spokesperson Kanni Kallastu.

Museum employees will test out the skating roads during the week as the exhibition is only open for visitors on the weekend, when there will also be an instructor present to assist road users and to give everyone helmets. The museum does not give visitors ice skates however, apart from ones made in the last century.

The traffic campus is open for everyone to visit, but the museum implores people to get acquintated with other historic vehicles in the exhibitions inside.

The "Aktuaalne kaamera" video attached to the article shows ERR's Tartu correspondent Ode Maria Punamäe navigating the traffic campus (starts at 1:30) with considerable difficulty. Punamäe's recommendation is for visitors to take their own skates to the museum as the old ones given to her by the museum do not make it easy to go through tight corners.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

