Gallery: Eva-Lotta Kiibus crowned Estonian champion ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
87 photos
News

The Estonian championships in figure skating held over the weekend saw 18-year old Eva-Lotta Kiibus defend her title from last year in the women's category with Aleksandr Selevko taking the men's crown.

After the short program on Saturday, Kiibus held third place with 55.83 points, behind first-place Kristina Škuleta-Gromova (60.10 points) and Gerli Liinamäe (59.78 points). A 120.97-point free skating program performance by Kiibus on Sunday however lifted her up to first, holding just a slight 0.31-point lead over Gerli Liinamäe.

Škulet-Gromova received 104.38 points for her free skating program, enough for third place overall with 164.48 points. Kiibus' final tally for the tournament was 176.80 points, Liinamäe collected 176.49.

"I am very very happy. The first reaction was of course crying and tears, but I am certainly very proud of myself," Kiibus told ERR after finding out she was the Estonian champion.

She bounced back from third-place after the short program on Saturday, saying it was not easy to do her short program, having recently gotten healthy enough to compete after a bout with COVID-19. "The program consisted of many different stages. At first I had to skate freely, but after that I had to push again as it got harder again," explained Kiibus.

"The goal was to push through whatever gets in my way. Did not have much time to think: you either do or don't. There was no other choice," the young skater said.

Kiibus has her sights on the figure skating world championships in March. Her preparation process is hindered however, as there are not many competitions to participate in. "Hopefully there will be a few competitions here, where we can shake off these unnecessary tensions a little. Otherwise we are preparing like for any other contest - slow and steady," Kiibus noted.

Mihhail Selevko received 79.55 points in the men's short program on Saturday, followed by his brother Aleksandr with 76.75 points. Aleksandr Selevko however dominated in Sunday's free skating discipline, receiving 149.80 points, 42 points more than his brother Mihhail with 107.70 points. Arlet Levandi also had a good performance, scoring 133.28 points, enough to compensate for his disappointing Saturday (65.36 points).

Aleksandr Selevko collected a total of 226.55 points over the two disciplines, winning the men's tournament. Levandi ended up second with 198.64 points, followed by Mihhail Selevko with 187.25 points.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:14

Swedbank Estonia net profit drops 9.8 percent in 2020

12:59

Gallery: Tallinn in Winter

12:56

Former prime minister criticized portfolios given to Center Party

12:44

Gallery: Song Festival Grounds COVID-19 testing tent collapses due to snow

12:32

Court to consider releasing businessman Hillar Teder from custody

12:10

Gallery: Eva-Lotta Kiibus crowned Estonian champion

11:51

Tallinn University to elect new rector on Monday

11:23

Unions want priority vaccination for teachers

10:49

Unemployment Insurance Fund's subsidy meant for more than wage compensation

10:46

Health Board: 367 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:30

Hospitals concerned by staff refusing COVID-19 vaccinations

10:06

Estonian MEP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

09:45

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents enjoying the cold weather

09:23

Reinsalu: Baltic states should set example to Europe by creating sanctions

08:53

Kanepi starts season with tough victory in Melbourne

08:27

Gallery: Protest held in Narva to support jailed Russian opposition leader

07:40

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday Updated

07:36

New restrictions enter into force in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

31.01

Marek Reinaas: Money and wheels

31.01

Hosts of "Olukorrast riigis" condemn Annus behavior

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: