Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus currently second in Budapest

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus put up a personal record 65.37 points for the short program at the ISU Challenger series in Budapest and is currently second in the ladies rankings ahead of the free skating discipline.

The 17-year old Kiibus, sister of popular rapper nublu, also set a new personal record for the short program discipline, having just set one a few weeks ago in Oberstdorf. Kiibus' new personal best is 65.37.

Kiibus took the first round of the ISU Challenger series in Oberstdorf in late-September, scoring a total of 173.53 points.

The second Estonian participating, Kristina Škuleta-Gromova, is 11th with 42.36 points.

Belgian skater Loena Hendrickx is currently first among ladies Budapest with 72.18 points ahead of Saturday's free skating program.

Estonian figure skater Aleksander Selevko is also in good form in Budapest, currently sitting at third after the short program with 71.55 points. Selevko is undoubtedly trying to up his performance for the free skating portion as his personal best is 80.87 points.

Italian Daniel Grassi (82.27 points) is well ahead of the pack but Selevko and Austrian Maurizio Zandron are separated by just 0.23 points currently ahead of Friday's free skating discipline.

--

