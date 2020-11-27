Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

news

Figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus, coming off a sixth-place finish of 186,00 in Moscow in her Grand Prix series debut last week, said her personal record perfromance was a result of hard work and practice.

While Kiibus did not set a personal record in the short program (57,88 points), she posted a 128,12 in the free skate discipline on Saturday last week, raising the bar for her personal best.

"I certainly did not leave satisfied and feeling well," she commented to ERR about the short program. "But at that point, I had two choices: Do I go forward or do I stay in yesterday? But it was not simple," Kiibus added.

"I would not say I focused extra. Usually, extreme focus ends with the opposite result. I think I was just prepared to show that level in that moment. I think it was all just a result of practice and hard work," the 17-year old figure skater said.

She added that confidence is key in competition: "With confidence you can cross all discomfort that can hit during your program. I tried to give my best, be confident and believe in myself."

Kiibus was pleased with the competition's organizatory side. "Yes, even exceeded expectations. It was well organized. Very-very warm crowd. Those things you never expect. But everything was good and perhaps even better," she said.

The next large competition is the European Championships in Zagreb next January. "Fingers crossed - let's hope it will take place! I have one goal - give my best, show my maximum. And then see what the position and points are," the Estonian said.

"I never set positions or points as goals, those are not up to me. All I can do is jump and dance on the ice. I will try to give my best," Kiibus said.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

