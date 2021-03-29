Watch again: Eva-Lotta Kiibus and Aleksandr Selevko clinch Olympic tickets

Sports
Eva-Lotta Kiibus in 2020. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Sports

The World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm wrapped up over the weekend with two Estonians - Eva-Lotta Kiibus and Aleksandr Selevko - ensuring a place in the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.

After a 19th-place 59.65 point short program on Wednesday, 18-year old Eva-Lotta Kiibus put out a solid performance in Friday's free skating program, receiving 121.82 points and vaulting herself by five positions in the rankings, finally landing at 14th - enough for a ticket to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.

"I am happy and proud that I was able to control my nerves. That I skated last in my group was the hardest part. Physically, I can do anything, but controlling nerves was difficult," Kiibus said after the competition.

Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became world champion after a stunning first-place finish in the short program, which she supplemented with a second-place finish in Friday's free skating program. Silver and bronze medals also went to Russia, with Elizaveta Tuktamysheva finishing second and Alexandra Trusova third.

Aleksandr Selevko is the first Estonian to hit a quadruple Lutz

The second Estonian in competition - 19-year old Aleksandr Selevko - entered Saturday's free skating discipline after putting out a 70.74 point short program performance on Thursday. Regardless of starting the discipline as the last skater to hit the ice, Selevko performed a clean program, setting a personal best with 151.32 points, enough for 15th in the free skating discipline.

Selevko also became the first Estonian to land a quadruple Lutz in championship competition, for which he received a total of 12.65 points from the judges. Selevko finished the Stockholm world championships with a total of 222.06 points to go with a spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

American skater Nathan Chen was crowned the world champion with an incredible free skating program during which he landed four different quadruple jumps. The judging panel gave Chen 222.03 points, just 2.89 short of his own world record, giving him a total of 320.88 points for the short and free skating programs.

The podium was filled out with Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama at 291.77 total points, a personal best. Two-time Olympic and world champ Yuzuru Hanyu had to make do with a third-place finish in Stockholm, finishing just two points behind Kagiyama with 289.18 points.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

