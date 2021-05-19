Estonian mountain biker earns ticket to Tokyo Olympics

On Tuesday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed the list of countries qualified for the Tokyo Summer Olympics with Estonia qualifying for the Olympics as the 17th-ranked country.

Over the previous three years, Greete Steinburg, Mari-Liis Mõttus, Maaris Meier and Jaanika Lõiv have collected points for Estonia's qualification in the mountain biking discipline.

"We are glad that we are represented in Tokyo in both road cycling and mountain biking. We are especially glad that the aspirations of our women cyclists found success and Janika will get to perform at the Olympics," said Raivo Rand, president of the Estonian Cyclists Union.

Mountain biking has been part of the Olympics' list of disciplines since 1996, when the games took place in Atlanta. According to the organizers, this year's track is one of the most difficult ones in Olympic history.

In addition to Janika Lõiv, Tanel Kangert and Peeter Pruus will represent Estonia in the road cycling discipline.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are set to begin on June 23.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

