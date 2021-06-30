Estonian Flag Society gifts Olympic team set of Estonian flags

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Estonian Olympic delegation receiving a new Estonian flag. Source: Peeter Hütt
Sports

The Estonian Flag Society (Eesti Lipu Selts) handed the Estonian Olympic Committee a collection of Estonian flags to be taken along to the Tokyo Summer Olympics on June 23-August 8.

Estonian Flag Society chairman Jüri Trei said gifting the Estonian Olympic delegation flags is a long-time tradition with which the union sends the delegation their best wishes.

"The Olympic Games are a global sports and cultural event where dignified representation is important. We are gladly sending these flags on their way to Tokyo. Good luck!" Trei said.

Estonian Olympic Committee Secretary General Siim Sukles thanked the union for their gift: "We have received these flags since the previous century and we have always taken them to the Olympic Games thanks to the Estonian Flag Society. There is nothing more dignified than going out to represent your country with your flag."

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will take place on July 23-August 8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Estonia to host World Energy Leaders' Summit

18:12

Social affairs undersecretary: Even doubters will get vaccinated in August

17:44

ERM's permanent exhibition to remain free until end of year

17:18

National stockpile center to start operation from Thursday

16:49

Checkers world championships ongoing in Tallinn

16:24

Global Estonian Report: June 30 - July 7

15:59

Minister nominates new education ministry secretary general

15:53

Overview: Kindergarten teacher among the most popular university majors

15:24

Last screening held in Tartu's Ekraan cinema

14:53

Maritime spatial plan rejected due to lack of environmental protection

14:22

Estonian Flag Society gifts Olympic team set of Estonian flags

13:54

Gallery: Harvest of early potatoes in Viljandi

13:36

Kaja Kallas: Debate cannot be allowed to turn ugly, or people to get hurt

13:28

Estonia to start storing history of digital state

12:59

Parliamentary group issue statement supporting Hungary with EKRE's support

12:20

Maris Jesse not running for social affairs undersecretary

11:52

Attorney General: Systematic petty thefts should not be classified as crime

11:24

50 percent fewer vaccination appointments being made compared to spring

10:49

Imported vehicles with clocked mileage can no longer be registered

10:27

Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: