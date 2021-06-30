Estonian Flag Society gifts Olympic team set of Estonian flags

The Estonian Flag Society (Eesti Lipu Selts) handed the Estonian Olympic Committee a collection of Estonian flags to be taken along to the Tokyo Summer Olympics on June 23-August 8.

Estonian Flag Society chairman Jüri Trei said gifting the Estonian Olympic delegation flags is a long-time tradition with which the union sends the delegation their best wishes.

"The Olympic Games are a global sports and cultural event where dignified representation is important. We are gladly sending these flags on their way to Tokyo. Good luck!" Trei said.

Estonian Olympic Committee Secretary General Siim Sukles thanked the union for their gift: "We have received these flags since the previous century and we have always taken them to the Olympic Games thanks to the Estonian Flag Society. There is nothing more dignified than going out to represent your country with your flag."

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will take place on July 23-August 8.

--

